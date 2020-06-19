All apartments in Washington
1841 COLUMBIA ROAD NW.
Last updated April 30 2020 at 1:44 AM

1841 COLUMBIA ROAD NW

1841 Columbia Road Northwest · (301) 841-7551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1841 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
package receiving
concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
bbq/grill
lobby
package receiving
About the building:When you call 1841 Columbia Apartments home, you~ll find yourself in a historic yet modern community enhanced with a variety of unique features. Our community offers twenty distinctive apartment floor plans including studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments each designed with relaxation in mind. Our attention to detail and our commitment to quality is discovered the moment you reach our newly renovated community lobby. Recently honored by the Washington DC, Property Management Association with a 2016 PACE award as on of the top apartment communities in our community!About the unit:One bedroom one bath in a multi family building, double pane windows, energy star appliances, insulated windows, bricks around, 9 foot ceilings, living room dining room combo, hardwood floors throughout living areas, tile in the kitchen and bathroom. This is a pet friendly building complete with an expensive roof deck featuring barbecue grills and views for days. Walk to Metro and shops package acceptance and concierge services are included. There~s also maintenance and on-site management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1841 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have any available units?
1841 COLUMBIA ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1841 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have?
Some of 1841 COLUMBIA ROAD NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 COLUMBIA ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
1841 COLUMBIA ROAD NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 COLUMBIA ROAD NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1841 COLUMBIA ROAD NW is pet friendly.
Does 1841 COLUMBIA ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 1841 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 1841 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 1841 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 1841 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 1841 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1841 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.

