1841 COLUMBIA ROAD NW.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated package receiving concierge

About the building:When you call 1841 Columbia Apartments home, you~ll find yourself in a historic yet modern community enhanced with a variety of unique features. Our community offers twenty distinctive apartment floor plans including studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments each designed with relaxation in mind. Our attention to detail and our commitment to quality is discovered the moment you reach our newly renovated community lobby. Recently honored by the Washington DC, Property Management Association with a 2016 PACE award as on of the top apartment communities in our community!About the unit:One bedroom one bath in a multi family building, double pane windows, energy star appliances, insulated windows, bricks around, 9 foot ceilings, living room dining room combo, hardwood floors throughout living areas, tile in the kitchen and bathroom. This is a pet friendly building complete with an expensive roof deck featuring barbecue grills and views for days. Walk to Metro and shops package acceptance and concierge services are included. There~s also maintenance and on-site management.