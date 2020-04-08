All apartments in Washington
1835 14th St Nw

1835 14th Street Northwest
Location

1835 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

*Rates vary based on dates and apply to stays of 30 days or more. Please inquire for your specific dates.

**Nightly rentals available, too! Please inquire for nightly rates for stays less than 30 days.**

Charming large studio with a full living room area with a bonus pull-out queen sofa bed, fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Theres even a dining area and a desk. This English Basement apartment has lots of character in a walk-up building with a private gated entrance and patio surrounded by a beautiful garden. A bay window lets in plenty of natural light in living area. Large tiled foyer with closet steps down into the bedroom area with a wood-burning fireplace. Central heat and A/C, washer and dryer in the apartment. Separate Queen size bed. Full bathroom with tub/shower. This is authentic DC rowhouse living in a wonderful neighborhood close to the Metro Red line. **Please note, this apartment does include all utilities, but does not come with cable or a TV. There is high-speed WiFi Only. (If you choose to purchase a cable package on your own, we will provide a TV)**

Location is great, down the street from restaurants and shops! This apartment is on a quiet side street in Kalorama ... close to Dupont Circle and just down the street from Adams Morgan!

Metro: Woodley Park/zoo Station - Red Line

Kalorama:The Kalorama area within the Northwest Quadrant of Washington, D.C., includes the residential neighborhoods of Kalorama Triangle and Sheridan-Kalorama. The area is accessible from the Dupont Circle and Woodley Park Metro stations, as well as various bus lines. Kalorama Triangle is bordered by Connecticut Avenue, Columbia Road, Calvert Street, and Rock Creek Park. Sheridan-Kalorama is immediately southwest, located between Connecticut Avenue, Rock Creek Park, Massachusetts Avenue, and Florida Avenue.

Kalorama is in between Dupont Circle and Woodley Park metros and walking distance to both. It is also walking distance to Adams Morgan. There are many embassies in this area as well as beautiful homes in a variety of different architectural styles including row homes, apartments in row homes, condos and coops constructed in the early 1900s.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 14th St Nw have any available units?
1835 14th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 14th St Nw have?
Some of 1835 14th St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 14th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1835 14th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 14th St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1835 14th St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1835 14th St Nw offer parking?
No, 1835 14th St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1835 14th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1835 14th St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 14th St Nw have a pool?
No, 1835 14th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1835 14th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1835 14th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 14th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1835 14th St Nw has units with dishwashers.
