1835 14th St Nw

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Charming large studio with a full living room area with a bonus pull-out queen sofa bed, fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

Theres even a dining area and a desk. This English Basement apartment has lots of character in a walk-up building with a private gated entrance and patio surrounded by a beautiful garden. A bay window lets in plenty of natural light in living area. Large tiled foyer with closet steps down into the bedroom area with a wood-burning fireplace. Central heat and A/C, washer and dryer in the apartment. Separate Queen size bed. Full bathroom with tub/shower. This is authentic DC rowhouse living in a wonderful neighborhood close to the Metro Red line. **Please note, this apartment does include all utilities, but does not come with cable or a TV. There is high-speed WiFi Only. (If you choose to purchase a cable package on your own, we will provide a TV)**



Location is great, down the street from restaurants and shops! This apartment is on a quiet side street in Kalorama ... close to Dupont Circle and just down the street from Adams Morgan!



Metro: Woodley Park/zoo Station - Red Line



Kalorama:The Kalorama area within the Northwest Quadrant of Washington, D.C., includes the residential neighborhoods of Kalorama Triangle and Sheridan-Kalorama. The area is accessible from the Dupont Circle and Woodley Park Metro stations, as well as various bus lines. Kalorama Triangle is bordered by Connecticut Avenue, Columbia Road, Calvert Street, and Rock Creek Park. Sheridan-Kalorama is immediately southwest, located between Connecticut Avenue, Rock Creek Park, Massachusetts Avenue, and Florida Avenue.



Kalorama is in between Dupont Circle and Woodley Park metros and walking distance to both. It is also walking distance to Adams Morgan. There are many embassies in this area as well as beautiful homes in a variety of different architectural styles including row homes, apartments in row homes, condos and coops constructed in the early 1900s.