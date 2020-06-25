All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1832 Swann St NW Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1832 Swann St NW Unit C
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

1832 Swann St NW Unit C

1832 Swann Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1832 Swann Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
concierge
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
concierge
$150 Off First Month // 2 Br in Historic Townhouse in Dupont - Begin your lease by May 15th to get $150 off first month's rent!

This gorgeous two bedroom, two bathroom condo in Dupont Circle recently became available. With its open floor plan, living room balcony, and gourmet kitchen it's likely to move quickly.

Call/ Email to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists!

Features:
- open floor plan
- living room balcony
- gourmet kitchen
- granite countertops
- breakfast bar
- stainless steel appliances
- gas fireplace
- large living space
- separate dining area
- master bedroom w/ lots of closet space
- private balcony
- abundant natural light
- new energy efficient windows
- tons of storage
- in-unit washer and dryer
- Atlas Lane Property Management and Resident Experience Services

Nearby:
- Metro - Dupont Circle Redline (7 mins walk)
- Groceries - Safeway (8 mins), Harris Teeter (15 mins), Trader Joes (14 mins), Whole Foods (17 mins)
- Restaurants and Cafes- Lauriol Plaza, Jack Rose Dining Saloon, Board Room, Glen's Garden Market, Mission, Bethesda Bagels, Lucky Buns, Kramerbooks
- Entertainment - Kalorama Park, Meridian Hill Park, Marie H Reed Recreation Center, The Phillips Collection, Dupont Circle

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4688705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 Swann St NW Unit C have any available units?
1832 Swann St NW Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 Swann St NW Unit C have?
Some of 1832 Swann St NW Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 Swann St NW Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1832 Swann St NW Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 Swann St NW Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 1832 Swann St NW Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1832 Swann St NW Unit C offer parking?
No, 1832 Swann St NW Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 1832 Swann St NW Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1832 Swann St NW Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 Swann St NW Unit C have a pool?
No, 1832 Swann St NW Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1832 Swann St NW Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1832 Swann St NW Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 Swann St NW Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1832 Swann St NW Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookland Press
806 Channing Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
Rocksboro Apartments
1717 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Sherry Hall
2702 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Liz
1357 R Street
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
555
555 E Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University