1832 Swann St NW Unit C

$150 Off First Month // 2 Br in Historic Townhouse in Dupont - Begin your lease by May 15th to get $150 off first month's rent!



This gorgeous two bedroom, two bathroom condo in Dupont Circle recently became available. With its open floor plan, living room balcony, and gourmet kitchen it's likely to move quickly.



Features:

- open floor plan

- living room balcony

- gourmet kitchen

- granite countertops

- breakfast bar

- stainless steel appliances

- gas fireplace

- large living space

- separate dining area

- master bedroom w/ lots of closet space

- private balcony

- abundant natural light

- new energy efficient windows

- tons of storage

- in-unit washer and dryer

- Atlas Lane Property Management and Resident Experience Services



Nearby:

- Metro - Dupont Circle Redline (7 mins walk)

- Groceries - Safeway (8 mins), Harris Teeter (15 mins), Trader Joes (14 mins), Whole Foods (17 mins)

- Restaurants and Cafes- Lauriol Plaza, Jack Rose Dining Saloon, Board Room, Glen's Garden Market, Mission, Bethesda Bagels, Lucky Buns, Kramerbooks

- Entertainment - Kalorama Park, Meridian Hill Park, Marie H Reed Recreation Center, The Phillips Collection, Dupont Circle



*About Atlas Lane*

Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.



We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.



Check us out at atlaslane.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4688705)