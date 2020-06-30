All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

1832 Calvert St NW Unit 1

1832 Calvert Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1832 Calvert Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1832 Calvert St NW Unit 1 Available 04/07/20 Welcome to Adams Morgan! Cheerful One Bedroom + Den! - Welcome to the beautifully historic Adams Morgan, an urban dweller's dream! This wonderful 1 bed plus den, 1 bath unit is nestled on a side street of one of DC's local hotspots for both nightlife and amazing cuisine. When walking into this English basement condo from the street you will find wonderful wood floors, ample lighting from the bay windows, and plenty of modern yet classic touches. For example, the living room features a functional fireplace! The kitchen has slick stainless steel appliances, and the reverse countertop space makes it a great area for prepping food or sitting down for a meal. The open living area makes for a fantastic place for relaxing during the week, but also has ample room for inviting friends over for dinner parties or game night. Head down the hall to the bathroom with everything you need and french doors open to a nice size den! The perfect bonus room for a quiet study. The master has nice light and a large walk-in closet which houses the washer and dryer, making laundry a dream!

Located in the heart of Adams Morgan, this nest is perfectly situated for city living. You are a quick walk to the Woodley Park Redline Metro as well as surround by numerous bus lines taking you all over the city. 18th street is minutes away, where you will find great restaurants, an abundance of bars, and boutique shopping. Some favorites include Tail Up Goat, Mintwood Place, and Madams Organ. Harris Teater is just around the corner to satisfy all your grocery store needs.

Tenants responsible for a security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5597001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 Calvert St NW Unit 1 have any available units?
1832 Calvert St NW Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 Calvert St NW Unit 1 have?
Some of 1832 Calvert St NW Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 Calvert St NW Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1832 Calvert St NW Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 Calvert St NW Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1832 Calvert St NW Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1832 Calvert St NW Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1832 Calvert St NW Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1832 Calvert St NW Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1832 Calvert St NW Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 Calvert St NW Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1832 Calvert St NW Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1832 Calvert St NW Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1832 Calvert St NW Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 Calvert St NW Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1832 Calvert St NW Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

