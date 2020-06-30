Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1832 Calvert St NW Unit 1 Available 04/07/20 Welcome to Adams Morgan! Cheerful One Bedroom + Den! - Welcome to the beautifully historic Adams Morgan, an urban dweller's dream! This wonderful 1 bed plus den, 1 bath unit is nestled on a side street of one of DC's local hotspots for both nightlife and amazing cuisine. When walking into this English basement condo from the street you will find wonderful wood floors, ample lighting from the bay windows, and plenty of modern yet classic touches. For example, the living room features a functional fireplace! The kitchen has slick stainless steel appliances, and the reverse countertop space makes it a great area for prepping food or sitting down for a meal. The open living area makes for a fantastic place for relaxing during the week, but also has ample room for inviting friends over for dinner parties or game night. Head down the hall to the bathroom with everything you need and french doors open to a nice size den! The perfect bonus room for a quiet study. The master has nice light and a large walk-in closet which houses the washer and dryer, making laundry a dream!



Located in the heart of Adams Morgan, this nest is perfectly situated for city living. You are a quick walk to the Woodley Park Redline Metro as well as surround by numerous bus lines taking you all over the city. 18th street is minutes away, where you will find great restaurants, an abundance of bars, and boutique shopping. Some favorites include Tail Up Goat, Mintwood Place, and Madams Organ. Harris Teater is just around the corner to satisfy all your grocery store needs.



Tenants responsible for a security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Pets welcome!



(RLNE5597001)