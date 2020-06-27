Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1831 Mintwood Pl NW Unit A Available 08/08/19 Magical on Mintwood! Five Bedroom in Adams Morgan! - This extraordinary 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom rowhome has everything you have been looking for! The property has been perfectly remodeled on all three levels with lovely touches of Scandinavian design throughout. Step into the foyer and through to a gorgeous light-filled living area, with gas fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, and exposed brick. Pass the staircase and open dining room into the clean and modern kitchen. With its beautiful hood, tile flooring, large island and stainless steel appliances, cooking and entertaining is a dream! Off the kitchen is a second living room and fenced in patio, a perfect space to lounge and enjoy family and friends.



Head upstairs to the second floor where the front-facing bedroom has been made into a jaw-dropping master suite. Everything you need: a large walk-in closet, stunning private bathroom with soaking tub and glass shower and great views of Adams Morgan! There is also a hall bathroom and nice sized back bedroom on the second floor. On the third floor, you will find three additional bedrooms and the another modern bathroom. There is also a two-car parking pad at the back of the property.



Located in the heart of Adams Morgan, this row home is perfectly situated for city living. You are a quick walk to the Woodley Park Metro as well as numerous bus lines along Calvert St and Columbia Rd taking you all over the city. Safeway and Harris Teeter are a short walk away for all your grocery needs! With Mintwood Place, Philz Coffee, The Line Hotel, and Tail Up Goat around the corner, and 18th street just minutes away, you will find great restaurants, an abundance of bars, and boutique shopping at your doorstep!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas and a flat fee of $150/month for water. Smoke-free home, pets welcome!



(RLNE5044517)