Washington, DC
1831 Mintwood Pl NW Unit A
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

1831 Mintwood Pl NW Unit A

1831 Mintwood Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1831 Mintwood Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1831 Mintwood Pl NW Unit A Available 08/08/19 Magical on Mintwood! Five Bedroom in Adams Morgan! - This extraordinary 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom rowhome has everything you have been looking for! The property has been perfectly remodeled on all three levels with lovely touches of Scandinavian design throughout. Step into the foyer and through to a gorgeous light-filled living area, with gas fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, and exposed brick. Pass the staircase and open dining room into the clean and modern kitchen. With its beautiful hood, tile flooring, large island and stainless steel appliances, cooking and entertaining is a dream! Off the kitchen is a second living room and fenced in patio, a perfect space to lounge and enjoy family and friends.

Head upstairs to the second floor where the front-facing bedroom has been made into a jaw-dropping master suite. Everything you need: a large walk-in closet, stunning private bathroom with soaking tub and glass shower and great views of Adams Morgan! There is also a hall bathroom and nice sized back bedroom on the second floor. On the third floor, you will find three additional bedrooms and the another modern bathroom. There is also a two-car parking pad at the back of the property.

Located in the heart of Adams Morgan, this row home is perfectly situated for city living. You are a quick walk to the Woodley Park Metro as well as numerous bus lines along Calvert St and Columbia Rd taking you all over the city. Safeway and Harris Teeter are a short walk away for all your grocery needs! With Mintwood Place, Philz Coffee, The Line Hotel, and Tail Up Goat around the corner, and 18th street just minutes away, you will find great restaurants, an abundance of bars, and boutique shopping at your doorstep!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas and a flat fee of $150/month for water. Smoke-free home, pets welcome!

(RLNE5044517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 Mintwood Pl NW Unit A have any available units?
1831 Mintwood Pl NW Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1831 Mintwood Pl NW Unit A have?
Some of 1831 Mintwood Pl NW Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 Mintwood Pl NW Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1831 Mintwood Pl NW Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 Mintwood Pl NW Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1831 Mintwood Pl NW Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1831 Mintwood Pl NW Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1831 Mintwood Pl NW Unit A offers parking.
Does 1831 Mintwood Pl NW Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 Mintwood Pl NW Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 Mintwood Pl NW Unit A have a pool?
No, 1831 Mintwood Pl NW Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1831 Mintwood Pl NW Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1831 Mintwood Pl NW Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 Mintwood Pl NW Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 Mintwood Pl NW Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
