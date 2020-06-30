1830 California Street, NW #2

Amenities

Fantastic Adams Morgan 1 Bedroom/1 Bath with Fireplace, Patio & Parking Option! - You can have it all with this fantastic one bedroom, one bath in Adams Morgan/Kalorama. 581 Square Feet. On a quiet street, just blocks from the nightlife and restaurants of 18th street. Hardwood floors. Wood burning fireplace, and a sun-filled Private Patio. Plenty of storage. Great Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a double dishwasher! Washer/Dryer in Unit. The unit has front and back entrance. Minimum one-year lease.



OPTIONS:

1.) Unit is unfurnished but if you would like it furnished it would be additional $200 a month (as seen in photos)

2.) One space Parking is available, steps from your door at an additional $200 a month.



The application fee is $75 per person. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing with a $150 move-in fee. Sorry, no pets.



Tenant is responsible for electric.

Applicant(s) must have a minimum FICO score of 650



Unit and building are Professionally Managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.



Contact Craig Shireman, "Craig The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at Chatel Real Estate, Inc. (202) 338-0500. To arrange a showing email CRAIG@Chatel.US



No Pets Allowed



