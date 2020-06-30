All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1830 California Street, NW #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1830 California Street, NW #2
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

1830 California Street, NW #2

1830 California Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1830 California Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic Adams Morgan 1 Bedroom/1 Bath with Fireplace, Patio & Parking Option! - You can have it all with this fantastic one bedroom, one bath in Adams Morgan/Kalorama. 581 Square Feet. On a quiet street, just blocks from the nightlife and restaurants of 18th street. Hardwood floors. Wood burning fireplace, and a sun-filled Private Patio. Plenty of storage. Great Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a double dishwasher! Washer/Dryer in Unit. The unit has front and back entrance. Minimum one-year lease.

OPTIONS:
1.) Unit is unfurnished but if you would like it furnished it would be additional $200 a month (as seen in photos)
2.) One space Parking is available, steps from your door at an additional $200 a month.

The application fee is $75 per person. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing with a $150 move-in fee. Sorry, no pets.

Tenant is responsible for electric.
Applicant(s) must have a minimum FICO score of 650

Unit and building are Professionally Managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.

Contact Craig Shireman, "Craig The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at Chatel Real Estate, Inc. (202) 338-0500. To arrange a showing email CRAIG@Chatel.US

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5290796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 California Street, NW #2 have any available units?
1830 California Street, NW #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 California Street, NW #2 have?
Some of 1830 California Street, NW #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 California Street, NW #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1830 California Street, NW #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 California Street, NW #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1830 California Street, NW #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1830 California Street, NW #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1830 California Street, NW #2 offers parking.
Does 1830 California Street, NW #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1830 California Street, NW #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 California Street, NW #2 have a pool?
No, 1830 California Street, NW #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1830 California Street, NW #2 have accessible units?
No, 1830 California Street, NW #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 California Street, NW #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1830 California Street, NW #2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Liz
1357 R Street
Washington, DC 20009
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University