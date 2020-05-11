1830 18th St NW APT D

Amenities

Beautiful, New Construction 2BR+Large Den/2BA loft-style apartment with private patio in Dupont $4,250/mo. Want to live in one of the best locations in DC? Rent this fantastic 2 bedroom plus Den/Office and 2 baths loft-style condo with nearly 1700 square feet, huge designer kitchen and private patio in one of the District's best locations in the Dupont Circle neighborhood (between T and Swann streets on 18th Street NW). BUILDING/COMMUNITY AMENITIES: - 3 blocks to Dupont Circle and the metro station (red line), major bus routes close by as well - Whole Foods (4 blocks), Trader Joe's (4 blocks), Harris Teeter (3 blocks), Safeway (3 blocks), liquor stores (1 block), gourmet coffee and gourmet chocolate is a few doors down -Many of the District's best restaurants and eateries are all within one block (Lauriol Plaza is across the street). And that's just on the block the heart of 18th street in Adams Morgan is three blocks away and Dupont Circle is within four blocks! - Sorry, no parking available at the building but there are other lots available in the neighborhood if you don't want to park on the street. APARTMENT AMENITIES: - Beautiful sun-filled living room (with the option of being furnished with a leather corner couch) and overlooking the private patio. -Beautiful, new mahogany floors throughout (all new flooring in 2010) -High ceilings and wonderful open-space feel in living room and fantastic walls for art (*unit was originally designed as a potential art gallery). -The living room has big sun-filled windows facing west for afternoon light. -High-end Niles ceiling speakers in the kitchen are connected to the wiring in the living room - Downstairs master bedroom and bath have a separate stereo wiring for Niles ceiling speakers in the bedroom and bathroom ceilings (with wall volume control). This place is a music lover's dream! - Has been used by owners in a three-bedroom loft-style configuration: One master bedroom entered through a set of four sliding doors from



