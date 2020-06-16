1828 Calvert St NW

Amenities
Includes Utilities! - Electric, Water, WiFi
This is a 1002 sq. ft. Spacious 1BR apartment with granite floors throughout! Open floor plan.
- Fireplace - real wood burning working fireplace, granite hearth
- Large bedroom, large bathroom
- Washer/dryer in unit
- New dishwasher, new stove, granite counters
- Lots of extra closet space
- Includes: Electric, Water and Dedicated Internet WiFi Network (Verizon FIOS 1 gig speed!)
- Semi-Furnished:
Modern glass highboy dining table and 4 chairs & Very large floor to ceiling entertainment/display/storage "built-ins" around fireplace
- Front exit to street and back exit to parking space
- Metro bus and Circulator stops just 10 steps away, Adams Morgan red line Metro Stop is just a 10 minute walk
- Location, Location, Location: CVS, banks, Harris Teeter, Safeway and of course the incredible Adam's Morgan
nightlife/restaurants just steps away.
- Private PARKING Space - $250/mo.
- 1 nice cat will be considered ;) / no smoking
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5066040)