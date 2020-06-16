All apartments in Washington
1828 Calvert St NW
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:02 PM

1828 Calvert St NW

1828 Calvert Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1828 Calvert Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Includes Utilities! - Electric, Water, WiFi

This is a 1002 sq. ft. Spacious 1BR apartment with granite floors throughout! Open floor plan.

- Fireplace - real wood burning working fireplace, granite hearth

- Large bedroom, large bathroom

- Washer/dryer in unit

- New dishwasher, new stove, granite counters

- Lots of extra closet space

- Includes: Electric, Water and Dedicated Internet WiFi Network (Verizon FIOS 1 gig speed!)

- Semi-Furnished:
Modern glass highboy dining table and 4 chairs & Very large floor to ceiling entertainment/display/storage "built-ins" around fireplace

- Front exit to street and back exit to parking space

- Metro bus and Circulator stops just 10 steps away, Adams Morgan red line Metro Stop is just a 10 minute walk

- Location, Location, Location: CVS, banks, Harris Teeter, Safeway and of course the incredible Adam's Morgan
nightlife/restaurants just steps away.

- Private PARKING Space - $250/mo.

- 1 nice cat will be considered ;) / no smoking

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5066040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 Calvert St NW have any available units?
1828 Calvert St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 Calvert St NW have?
Some of 1828 Calvert St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 Calvert St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1828 Calvert St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 Calvert St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1828 Calvert St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1828 Calvert St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1828 Calvert St NW offers parking.
Does 1828 Calvert St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1828 Calvert St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 Calvert St NW have a pool?
No, 1828 Calvert St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1828 Calvert St NW have accessible units?
No, 1828 Calvert St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 Calvert St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1828 Calvert St NW has units with dishwashers.
