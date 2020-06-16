1828 Calvert St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking cats allowed internet access pet friendly dogs allowed

Includes Utilities! - Electric, Water, WiFi



This is a 1002 sq. ft. Spacious 1BR apartment with granite floors throughout! Open floor plan.



- Fireplace - real wood burning working fireplace, granite hearth



- Large bedroom, large bathroom



- Washer/dryer in unit



- New dishwasher, new stove, granite counters



- Lots of extra closet space



- Includes: Electric, Water and Dedicated Internet WiFi Network (Verizon FIOS 1 gig speed!)



- Semi-Furnished:

Modern glass highboy dining table and 4 chairs & Very large floor to ceiling entertainment/display/storage "built-ins" around fireplace



- Front exit to street and back exit to parking space



- Metro bus and Circulator stops just 10 steps away, Adams Morgan red line Metro Stop is just a 10 minute walk



- Location, Location, Location: CVS, banks, Harris Teeter, Safeway and of course the incredible Adam's Morgan

nightlife/restaurants just steps away.



- Private PARKING Space - $250/mo.



- 1 nice cat will be considered ;) / no smoking



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5066040)