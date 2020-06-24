Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

1827 Wyoming Ave NW Unit B Available 03/05/19 Wonderful on Wyoming! Parking and Utilities Included! - This renovated English Basement stretches the length of a historic rowhouse in the heart of Adams Morgan. The oversized living space includes an open kitchen with a custom butcher's block countertop, exposed brick, and plenty of cabinetry for cooking up your favorite meal! As if that wasn't enough, brand new flooring makes the space feel bright and cozy! The spacious bedroom includes the bathroom as well as built in shelving giving it tons of character. Both the upstairs and downstairs tenants share a patio area in back.



With easy access to Adams Morgan, Dupont, and U Street, the best of DC's dining and nightlife is at your fingertips! When you don't feel like eating in, pop down to The Diner on 18th to grab a bite or head over to Starbucks for your morning coffee. Peace and quiet at Kalorama Park is just a quick stroll away. The home is conveniently located a block to both the 18th & the Columbia Road bus lines and a mere 10-12 minute walk to both the U Street (green) and Dupont (red) metro stations.



Pets are allowed with an additional, one-time pet fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. All essential utilities are included in the rent! Tenant is only responsible for cable and internet. One garage parking space is included in the rent.



(RLNE4667099)