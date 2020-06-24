All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1827 Wyoming Ave NW Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1827 Wyoming Ave NW Unit B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1827 Wyoming Ave NW Unit B

1827 Wyoming Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1827 Wyoming Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
1827 Wyoming Ave NW Unit B Available 03/05/19 Wonderful on Wyoming! Parking and Utilities Included! - This renovated English Basement stretches the length of a historic rowhouse in the heart of Adams Morgan. The oversized living space includes an open kitchen with a custom butcher's block countertop, exposed brick, and plenty of cabinetry for cooking up your favorite meal! As if that wasn't enough, brand new flooring makes the space feel bright and cozy! The spacious bedroom includes the bathroom as well as built in shelving giving it tons of character. Both the upstairs and downstairs tenants share a patio area in back.

With easy access to Adams Morgan, Dupont, and U Street, the best of DC's dining and nightlife is at your fingertips! When you don't feel like eating in, pop down to The Diner on 18th to grab a bite or head over to Starbucks for your morning coffee. Peace and quiet at Kalorama Park is just a quick stroll away. The home is conveniently located a block to both the 18th & the Columbia Road bus lines and a mere 10-12 minute walk to both the U Street (green) and Dupont (red) metro stations.

Pets are allowed with an additional, one-time pet fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. All essential utilities are included in the rent! Tenant is only responsible for cable and internet. One garage parking space is included in the rent.

(RLNE4667099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 Wyoming Ave NW Unit B have any available units?
1827 Wyoming Ave NW Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 Wyoming Ave NW Unit B have?
Some of 1827 Wyoming Ave NW Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 Wyoming Ave NW Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Wyoming Ave NW Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Wyoming Ave NW Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1827 Wyoming Ave NW Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1827 Wyoming Ave NW Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1827 Wyoming Ave NW Unit B offers parking.
Does 1827 Wyoming Ave NW Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 Wyoming Ave NW Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Wyoming Ave NW Unit B have a pool?
No, 1827 Wyoming Ave NW Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1827 Wyoming Ave NW Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1827 Wyoming Ave NW Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Wyoming Ave NW Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1827 Wyoming Ave NW Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables City Vista
460 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
2112 New Hampshire Avenue
2112 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Glenwood Apartments
2315 Lincoln Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University