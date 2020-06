Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Perfect location for perfect price! Fully renovated condo in Woodbridge. Open floor plan with HWR throughout, modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and wine cooler. Unit comes with in unit W/D , custom built in closet and shoe rack, outdoor patio space for relaxing and 1 assigned parking space. Minutes from developing ivy city and major highways. Don~t let this deal pass you by!