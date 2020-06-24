1824 North Capitol St. Nw

Amenities

We are renting out our beautiful furnished two bedroom apartment in the heart of Bloomingdale 2 months -- January and February (we can leave a bit before if you want to spend Christmas there). Its a stones throw away from restaurants, bars, cafes and two big parks. We are somewhat flexible within the two month period.



- 2 bathrooms

- Master bedroom with queen sized bed, big closet, dresser and desk

- Childrens room with crib and single bed, big closet

- Lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances, everything you could need

- Large, bright living room with massive built in bookshelf, L couch folds out into queen-sized bed

- Big brick patio, beautiful outdoor space with table and chairs

- WiFi and all utilities included



$2950 a month, includes all utilities and WiFi. Deposit required.