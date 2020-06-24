All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1824 North Capitol St. Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1824 North Capitol St. Nw
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

1824 North Capitol St. Nw

1824 N Capitol St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1824 N Capitol St NW, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
stainless steel
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
We are renting out our beautiful furnished two bedroom apartment in the heart of Bloomingdale 2 months -- January and February (we can leave a bit before if you want to spend Christmas there). Its a stones throw away from restaurants, bars, cafes and two big parks. We are somewhat flexible within the two month period.

- 2 bathrooms
- Master bedroom with queen sized bed, big closet, dresser and desk
- Childrens room with crib and single bed, big closet
- Lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances, everything you could need
- Large, bright living room with massive built in bookshelf, L couch folds out into queen-sized bed
- Big brick patio, beautiful outdoor space with table and chairs
- WiFi and all utilities included

$2950 a month, includes all utilities and WiFi. Deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 North Capitol St. Nw have any available units?
1824 North Capitol St. Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 North Capitol St. Nw have?
Some of 1824 North Capitol St. Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 North Capitol St. Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1824 North Capitol St. Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 North Capitol St. Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1824 North Capitol St. Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1824 North Capitol St. Nw offer parking?
No, 1824 North Capitol St. Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1824 North Capitol St. Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 North Capitol St. Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 North Capitol St. Nw have a pool?
No, 1824 North Capitol St. Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1824 North Capitol St. Nw have accessible units?
No, 1824 North Capitol St. Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 North Capitol St. Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 North Capitol St. Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Sixteen Hundred
1600 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
2401 Pennsylvania
2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
New Hampshire House
3728 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Jefferson Marketplace
1550 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University