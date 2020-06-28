All apartments in Washington
1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 8
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 8

1823 Riggs Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1823 Riggs Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 8 Available 08/31/19 Elegant One Bedroom In Dupont Circle With Private Balcony, Exposed Brick, Full Kitchen, In Converted Row-Home - Property Address: 1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 8
Neighborhood: Dupont Circle
Availability Date: End of August, 2019
Monthly Rent: $2,200 for a 12 Month Lease
Utilities Included: Water, Sewer & Trash
Tenant Responsible For: Gas, Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Square Footage: 662 Square Feet
Building Amenities: Secured Entrance, FREE Laundry In Building
Bedrooms: One Bedroom
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Deposit: Equal To One Month's Rent
Application Fee: $65 Per Person
Resident Benefit Package: $35/month
Parking: Street Parking
Move In Fee: $400 Move In Fee
Pets: No

Welcome to Riggs Place! This converted row home is exactly what you want in Dupont Circle. You are on a quiet street but still in the heart of everything. Walk to Dupont Circle, the red line metro, shops, restaurants, bars, and all that Dupont Circle has to offer. Quick trip down town and up town.

The unit itself has hardwood floors throughout the living and bedroom rooms. Walk into the living room and you will see your own private balcony overlooking Riggs Place with beautiful exposed brick. Full sized kitchen with dishwasher is included. Plenty of storage in the unit with built ins in the living room area.

Contact us NOW: www.ejfrealestate.com

Company:
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Washington, DC 20009
Office: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:
James Edward Rice- 410.474.3055
Patrick E. Reardon- 202.709.7006

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3397035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

