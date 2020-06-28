Amenities

1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 8 Available 08/31/19 Elegant One Bedroom In Dupont Circle With Private Balcony, Exposed Brick, Full Kitchen, In Converted Row-Home - Property Address: 1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 8

Neighborhood: Dupont Circle

Availability Date: End of August, 2019

Monthly Rent: $2,200 for a 12 Month Lease

Utilities Included: Water, Sewer & Trash

Tenant Responsible For: Gas, Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone

Square Footage: 662 Square Feet

Building Amenities: Secured Entrance, FREE Laundry In Building

Bedrooms: One Bedroom

Bathrooms: One Bathroom

Deposit: Equal To One Month's Rent

Application Fee: $65 Per Person

Resident Benefit Package: $35/month

Parking: Street Parking

Move In Fee: $400 Move In Fee

Pets: No



Welcome to Riggs Place! This converted row home is exactly what you want in Dupont Circle. You are on a quiet street but still in the heart of everything. Walk to Dupont Circle, the red line metro, shops, restaurants, bars, and all that Dupont Circle has to offer. Quick trip down town and up town.



The unit itself has hardwood floors throughout the living and bedroom rooms. Walk into the living room and you will see your own private balcony overlooking Riggs Place with beautiful exposed brick. Full sized kitchen with dishwasher is included. Plenty of storage in the unit with built ins in the living room area.



Contact us NOW: www.ejfrealestate.com



Company:

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Washington, DC 20009

Office: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:

James Edward Rice- 410.474.3055

Patrick E. Reardon- 202.709.7006



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3397035)