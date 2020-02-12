All apartments in Washington
1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4

1823 Riggs Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

1823 Riggs Pl NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4 Available 11/01/19 New to Market One Bedroom With Full Kitchen In Historic Dupont Circle! - Property Address: 1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4
Neighborhood: Dupont Circle
Availability Date: November, 2019
Monthly Rent: $1,950 for a 12 OR 24 Month Lease
Utilities Included: Water, Sewer & Trash
Tenant Responsible For: Gas, Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Square Footage: 595 Square Feet
Building Amenities: Secured Entrance
Bedrooms: One Bedroom
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Deposit: Equal To One Month's Rent
Application Fee: $65 Per Applicant
Resident Benefit Package: $35 per month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information).
Parking: Street Parking
Pets: No Pets Allowed

Welcome to Riggs Place! This converted row home is exactly what you want in Dupont Circle. You are on a quiet street but still in the heart of everything. Walk to Dupont Circle, the red line metro, shops, restaurants, bars, and all that Dupont Circle has to offer. Quick trip down town and up town.

The unit itself has a full sized kitchen. Good sized living room area with hardwood floors throughout. The bathroom is located in the bedroom. Bedroom itself is massive and can fit a King Sized bed. Juliet balcony in the bedroom as well!

Contact us NOW: www.ejfrealestate.com

Company:
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Washington, DC 20009
Office: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:
Jacky Filani - 301-857-1822
Barbara Beasley - 703.209.6557

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3211732)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4 have any available units?
1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4 have?
Some of 1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
