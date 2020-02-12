Amenities
1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4 Available 11/01/19 New to Market One Bedroom With Full Kitchen In Historic Dupont Circle! - Property Address: 1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4
Neighborhood: Dupont Circle
Availability Date: November, 2019
Monthly Rent: $1,950 for a 12 OR 24 Month Lease
Utilities Included: Water, Sewer & Trash
Tenant Responsible For: Gas, Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Square Footage: 595 Square Feet
Building Amenities: Secured Entrance
Bedrooms: One Bedroom
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Deposit: Equal To One Month's Rent
Application Fee: $65 Per Applicant
Resident Benefit Package: $35 per month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information).
Parking: Street Parking
Pets: No Pets Allowed
Welcome to Riggs Place! This converted row home is exactly what you want in Dupont Circle. You are on a quiet street but still in the heart of everything. Walk to Dupont Circle, the red line metro, shops, restaurants, bars, and all that Dupont Circle has to offer. Quick trip down town and up town.
The unit itself has a full sized kitchen. Good sized living room area with hardwood floors throughout. The bathroom is located in the bedroom. Bedroom itself is massive and can fit a King Sized bed. Juliet balcony in the bedroom as well!
Contact us NOW: www.ejfrealestate.com
Company:
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Washington, DC 20009
Office: 202.537.1801
Leasing Agents:
Jacky Filani - 301-857-1822
Barbara Beasley - 703.209.6557
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3211732)