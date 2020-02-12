Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access pet friendly

1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4 Available 11/01/19 New to Market One Bedroom With Full Kitchen In Historic Dupont Circle! - Property Address: 1823 Riggs Place NW Unit 4

Neighborhood: Dupont Circle

Availability Date: November, 2019

Monthly Rent: $1,950 for a 12 OR 24 Month Lease

Utilities Included: Water, Sewer & Trash

Tenant Responsible For: Gas, Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone

Square Footage: 595 Square Feet

Building Amenities: Secured Entrance

Bedrooms: One Bedroom

Bathrooms: One Bathroom

Deposit: Equal To One Month's Rent

Application Fee: $65 Per Applicant

Resident Benefit Package: $35 per month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information).

Parking: Street Parking

Pets: No Pets Allowed



Welcome to Riggs Place! This converted row home is exactly what you want in Dupont Circle. You are on a quiet street but still in the heart of everything. Walk to Dupont Circle, the red line metro, shops, restaurants, bars, and all that Dupont Circle has to offer. Quick trip down town and up town.



The unit itself has a full sized kitchen. Good sized living room area with hardwood floors throughout. The bathroom is located in the bedroom. Bedroom itself is massive and can fit a King Sized bed. Juliet balcony in the bedroom as well!



Contact us NOW: www.ejfrealestate.com



Company:

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Washington, DC 20009

Office: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:

Jacky Filani - 301-857-1822

Barbara Beasley - 703.209.6557



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3211732)