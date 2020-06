Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard

Dupont Circle 2 BR in NW DC! - 1BR condo Ideally located in Dupont Circle! Its cool, its quirky, it has character and its going to be tons of fun for whoever lives here! A wall of windows overlooking T Street in light & bright & living room w/gas fireplace and built-in/fold away space-saver dining room table!! Beautiful hardwood floors & designer paint throughout* Kitchen with stylish checkered backsplash* Built in frame just needs queen-size mattress. Bedroom has creative use of storage space! Modernized Bathroom*Building offers small courtyard and free use of Washer/Dryer in common area*Smokers not permitted. $100 move in fee.



AVAIL 5.6.2020



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Will Shafer for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*WShafer@chamberstheory.com or call 202.276.2633



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5762481)