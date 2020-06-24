All apartments in Washington
1814 Benning Road Northeast

1814 Benning Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1814 Benning Road Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: ; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1650.00; IMRID23772

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 Benning Road Northeast have any available units?
1814 Benning Road Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1814 Benning Road Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1814 Benning Road Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 Benning Road Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 1814 Benning Road Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1814 Benning Road Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1814 Benning Road Northeast offers parking.
Does 1814 Benning Road Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1814 Benning Road Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 Benning Road Northeast have a pool?
No, 1814 Benning Road Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1814 Benning Road Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1814 Benning Road Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 Benning Road Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1814 Benning Road Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1814 Benning Road Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1814 Benning Road Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

