Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking yoga

1814 4th St NW Unit A Available 04/01/19 Delightful Le Droit Park One Bed w/ Parking & Patio! - This recently renovated top-floor one bedroom unit is full of charm with high ceilings, exposed brick throughout, gleaming bamboo hardwoods, and a private deck! Enter the front door and head upstairs where you will find a well-appointed bedroom with large windows and abundant closet space, and leading to a private deck. Next to the bedroom, find a fresh, bright full bathroom, with walk-in shower, floor to ceiling tiling, and marble floors.



Continue down the hallway which opens up to the spacious kitchen and living area and features exposed brick and large windows which flood the living area with natural light. The open kitchen is complete with plentiful cabinet and counter space, a gas stove, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. The unit comes with parking included, an in-unit washer & dryer, and is wired for Verizon Fios.



The location in Le Droit Park is only four blocks to the Shaw-Howard University Metro. The neighborhood is absolute perfection. Try out one of Nest's favorite restaurants around the corner at The Royal. Stroll a few blocks down the magnificent tree-lined streets to find neighborhood favorites like Red Hen, Bacio Pizzeria, or even Shaw's Tavern. Pop down to Yoga District for your daily workout or head over to Sylvan Cafe for a quick treat.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets.



