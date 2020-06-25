All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1814 4th St NW Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1814 4th St NW Unit A
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 AM

1814 4th St NW Unit A

1814 4th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1814 4th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
yoga
1814 4th St NW Unit A Available 04/01/19 Delightful Le Droit Park One Bed w/ Parking & Patio! - This recently renovated top-floor one bedroom unit is full of charm with high ceilings, exposed brick throughout, gleaming bamboo hardwoods, and a private deck! Enter the front door and head upstairs where you will find a well-appointed bedroom with large windows and abundant closet space, and leading to a private deck. Next to the bedroom, find a fresh, bright full bathroom, with walk-in shower, floor to ceiling tiling, and marble floors.

Continue down the hallway which opens up to the spacious kitchen and living area and features exposed brick and large windows which flood the living area with natural light. The open kitchen is complete with plentiful cabinet and counter space, a gas stove, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. The unit comes with parking included, an in-unit washer & dryer, and is wired for Verizon Fios.

The location in Le Droit Park is only four blocks to the Shaw-Howard University Metro. The neighborhood is absolute perfection. Try out one of Nest's favorite restaurants around the corner at The Royal. Stroll a few blocks down the magnificent tree-lined streets to find neighborhood favorites like Red Hen, Bacio Pizzeria, or even Shaw's Tavern. Pop down to Yoga District for your daily workout or head over to Sylvan Cafe for a quick treat.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4780175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 4th St NW Unit A have any available units?
1814 4th St NW Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1814 4th St NW Unit A have?
Some of 1814 4th St NW Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1814 4th St NW Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1814 4th St NW Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 4th St NW Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1814 4th St NW Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1814 4th St NW Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1814 4th St NW Unit A offers parking.
Does 1814 4th St NW Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1814 4th St NW Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 4th St NW Unit A have a pool?
No, 1814 4th St NW Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1814 4th St NW Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1814 4th St NW Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 4th St NW Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1814 4th St NW Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lansburgh
425 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
City Market at O Street
800 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University