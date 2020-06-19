All apartments in Washington
1813 35TH STREET NW
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

1813 35TH STREET NW

1813 35th Street Northwest · (202) 296-1203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1813 35th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1158 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bike storage
Now offering 1 MONTH FREE on 14 or more month leases through (must move-in by June)! Don't miss the chance to live in the BRAND NEW 35th ST Residences! Our fully renovated residences are located in the heart of the historic Georgetown neighborhood in Northwest DC. We are a boutique community with only 15 specially crafted units in our complex. We have 1 bedrooms from $2,300, only one 1 br + den unit for $3,350 and 2 bedrooms from $3,800. Our building is equipped with a ButterflyMX intercom system and electronic keypads on each unit door for key-less entry. Every unit comes with General Electric full-sized appliance package. There is on-site parking and bike storage available for reservation. Many units have an incredible private terraces with privacy partitions. Additionally, we are a pet friendly community and there is an elevator in the building for your convenience. Located in a peaceful residential neighborhood, just steps away from shopping and dining on Wisconsin Ave. Holding window is 60 days. Model on-site! Virtual and 'in person' tours available 7 days a week. *Additional showing contact is Tony Lucadamo (Tlucadamo@urbanpace.com/ (202)480-7203).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 35TH STREET NW have any available units?
1813 35TH STREET NW has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 35TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1813 35TH STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 35TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1813 35TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 35TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1813 35TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1813 35TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1813 35TH STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 1813 35TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 35TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 35TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1813 35TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1813 35TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1813 35TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 35TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 35TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
