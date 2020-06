Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

JUST REDUCED. Superb 685 s.f. renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in an Iconic Turn of the Century Victorian Mansion on DC's Champs-Elysees. 4 windows in Open Concept provides natural light and cross ventilation. . Wood floors in Living room and dining area. Carpeted bedroom. Renovated bathroom with marble and double shower and bench. Great gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, Living room with wood burning fireplace. Washer & dryer in unit.Central Air Conditioning.Tenant pays electricity. Owner will consider 1 small pet (lap sized) with additional deposit. Street Parking. Close to Dupont Circle restaurants, shops and transportation.