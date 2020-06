Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Charming ground floor apartment with attractive hardwood floors and walkout to shared spacious rear fenced patio. Modern home with convenient kitchen and breakfast bar, newer windows, HVAC and appliances. Water/sewer included in rent. One parking space in rear of unit is available for rent for an additional $225/month.