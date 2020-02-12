Rent Calculator
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:53 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1812 4TH STREET NW
1812 4th Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1812 4th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Beautiful LeDroit Park rowhouse with original finishes, pocket doors, gas stove, private deck, huge closets, European designed bathrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1812 4TH STREET NW have any available units?
1812 4TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1812 4TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1812 4TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 4TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1812 4TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1812 4TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1812 4TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1812 4TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 4TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 4TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1812 4TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1812 4TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1812 4TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 4TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 4TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 4TH STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1812 4TH STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
