Three level Single Family Home in Hillcrest subdivision. Lovely abode boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, sun room, basement naster suite, hardwood floors throughout, large front porch, size able back yard, grill, washer/dryer. and a basketball hoop. Ideal for Foreign Service Officer, US AID, or Military Officer on per diem. Less than 4 miles to Potomac Avenue Metro Station, grocery stores and a bevy of eateries.