Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Above Ground Dupont Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment with Garage Parking- Available Now! - To Schedule by Phone, Text "Rent" to 202-759-7678



Property Address: 1803 T Street NW, Unit B

Neighborhood: Dupont Circle/Adams Morgan

Availability Date: Available Now!

Monthly Rent: $2,850 for a 16 Month Lease OR $3,000 for a 12 Month Lease

Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash

Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Phone, Internet and Cable

Square Footage: 758 Square Feet

Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms

Bathrooms: One Bathroom

Deposit: Equal To One Month's Rent

Application Fee: $65 Per Applicant

Resident Benefit Package: $35/month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information)

Move In Fee: $400 Move In Fee



This Dupont Condo is ideally situated at the corner of 18th and T Streets NW- making Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan and the U Street Corridor all within walking distance. Making DC's most sought-after neighborhoods, and three Metro lines (Green, Yellow and Red) easily acceptable.



This two bedroom apartment has both Eastern and Western exposures, allowing natural light to flow through the apartment all day long. With hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances, crown molding, granite counters and glass faced solid wood cabinets. Add a decorative fireplace, large closets, washer/dryer, multiple ceiling fans and parking included- this is a must see unit!



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Washington, DC 20009

Office: 202-537-1801

Fax: 202-537-1085

Contact us NOW: ejfrealestate.com



Leasing Agents:



James E. Rice

Phone: 410-474-3055



(RLNE5251278)