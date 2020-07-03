Amenities
Above Ground Dupont Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment with Garage Parking- Available Now! - To Schedule by Phone, Text "Rent" to 202-759-7678
Property Address: 1803 T Street NW, Unit B
Neighborhood: Dupont Circle/Adams Morgan
Availability Date: Available Now!
Monthly Rent: $2,850 for a 16 Month Lease OR $3,000 for a 12 Month Lease
Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash
Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Phone, Internet and Cable
Square Footage: 758 Square Feet
Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Deposit: Equal To One Month's Rent
Application Fee: $65 Per Applicant
Resident Benefit Package: $35/month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information)
Move In Fee: $400 Move In Fee
This Dupont Condo is ideally situated at the corner of 18th and T Streets NW- making Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan and the U Street Corridor all within walking distance. Making DC's most sought-after neighborhoods, and three Metro lines (Green, Yellow and Red) easily acceptable.
This two bedroom apartment has both Eastern and Western exposures, allowing natural light to flow through the apartment all day long. With hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances, crown molding, granite counters and glass faced solid wood cabinets. Add a decorative fireplace, large closets, washer/dryer, multiple ceiling fans and parking included- this is a must see unit!
