Washington, DC
1803 T Street NW Unit B
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1803 T Street NW Unit B

1803 T Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1803 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Above Ground Dupont Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment with Garage Parking- Available Now! - To Schedule by Phone, Text "Rent" to 202-759-7678

Property Address: 1803 T Street NW, Unit B
Neighborhood: Dupont Circle/Adams Morgan
Availability Date: Available Now!
Monthly Rent: $2,850 for a 16 Month Lease OR $3,000 for a 12 Month Lease
Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash
Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Phone, Internet and Cable
Square Footage: 758 Square Feet
Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Deposit: Equal To One Month's Rent
Application Fee: $65 Per Applicant
Resident Benefit Package: $35/month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information)
Move In Fee: $400 Move In Fee

This Dupont Condo is ideally situated at the corner of 18th and T Streets NW- making Dupont Circle, Adams Morgan and the U Street Corridor all within walking distance. Making DC's most sought-after neighborhoods, and three Metro lines (Green, Yellow and Red) easily acceptable.

This two bedroom apartment has both Eastern and Western exposures, allowing natural light to flow through the apartment all day long. With hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances, crown molding, granite counters and glass faced solid wood cabinets. Add a decorative fireplace, large closets, washer/dryer, multiple ceiling fans and parking included- this is a must see unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 T Street NW Unit B have any available units?
1803 T Street NW Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 T Street NW Unit B have?
Some of 1803 T Street NW Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 T Street NW Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1803 T Street NW Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 T Street NW Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1803 T Street NW Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1803 T Street NW Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1803 T Street NW Unit B offers parking.
Does 1803 T Street NW Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1803 T Street NW Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 T Street NW Unit B have a pool?
No, 1803 T Street NW Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1803 T Street NW Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1803 T Street NW Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 T Street NW Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 T Street NW Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

