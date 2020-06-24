1800 28TH PLACE SE

Amenities
Light and spacious 2 bed room 2 full bath plus den condo for rent in Hillcrest. Living room is a large open space that leads to the rest of the condo. Kitchen is a galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space. Kitchen also has a breakfast bar area off the dining room. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and en suite master bath. Second bedroom has access to the hall full bathroom. Along with a washer/dryer in the unit there is also a den/office area. Pets are on a case by case basis with weight limit of 20 lbs. Located 1.3 miles from Potomac Ave metro ( blue, orange, silver lines). Virtual tour provided for viewing from the comfort of your home. Lease term: 12 months to 2 years Security Deposit: $1600 Rent: $1600.00 Application fee: $50 each applicant. Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $64,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).