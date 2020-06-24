All apartments in Washington
1800 28TH PLACE SE

1800 28th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1800 28th Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Light and spacious 2 bed room 2 full bath plus den condo for rent in Hillcrest. Living room is a large open space that leads to the rest of the condo. Kitchen is a galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space. Kitchen also has a breakfast bar area off the dining room. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and en suite master bath. Second bedroom has access to the hall full bathroom. Along with a washer/dryer in the unit there is also a den/office area. Pets are on a case by case basis with weight limit of 20 lbs. Located 1.3 miles from Potomac Ave metro ( blue, orange, silver lines). Virtual tour provided for viewing from the comfort of your home. Lease term: 12 months to 2 years Security Deposit: $1600 Rent: $1600.00 Application fee: $50 each applicant. Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $64,000 (for groups sharing, that would be the sum of the 2 lowest incomes).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 28TH PLACE SE have any available units?
1800 28TH PLACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 28TH PLACE SE have?
Some of 1800 28TH PLACE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 28TH PLACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1800 28TH PLACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 28TH PLACE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 28TH PLACE SE is pet friendly.
Does 1800 28TH PLACE SE offer parking?
No, 1800 28TH PLACE SE does not offer parking.
Does 1800 28TH PLACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 28TH PLACE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 28TH PLACE SE have a pool?
No, 1800 28TH PLACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 1800 28TH PLACE SE have accessible units?
No, 1800 28TH PLACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 28TH PLACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 28TH PLACE SE has units with dishwashers.
