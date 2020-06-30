Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Address: 18 9th Street NE Unit 104 Washington, DC 20002Name of Building: The Davmar Condominium AssociationMarket Rent: $1,400 for a 12 Month LeaseUtilties Included: Water, Sewer, & TrashTenant Responsible for: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & PhoneParking: Street ParkingPets: No PetsStatus: ACTIVE ~ Available Now!Welcome to 18 9th Street NE Unit 104! This newly renovated condominium is on the market for rent. The property has a brand new dishwasher along with an electric range stove/oven, disposal & dishwasher. Also, there is brand new wall to wall carpet in the living room/bedroom area. The bathroom has a tub & shower. Open floor plan throughout the condo.The property itself is located near Lincoln Park in Capitol Hill. You have Eastern Market close by as well along with the Eastern Market metro station. Furthermore, you are close by Stanton Park, Shakespeare Library, Seward Square & more!Neighborhood: Capitol Hill NeighborhoodKitchen: Electric Range Stove & Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Disposal .Laundry: Laundry In BuildingSquare Footage: 450 Square FeetApplication Fee: $65/ApplicantDeposit: Equal to One Month~s RentResident Benefit Package: $35/MonthMove Fee: $400 Move In FeeFloors: Wall to Wall Carpet Throughout/Tile In the Kitchen & BathroomA/C & Heat: Central AC & HeatClosets/Storage: Closet in the Bedroom & in the Main HallwayAmenities: Secure Entry, Laundry In Building, Packages, & Mail Room