18 9TH STREET NE
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:07 PM

18 9TH STREET NE

18 9th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

18 9th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Address: 18 9th Street NE Unit 104 Washington, DC 20002Name of Building: The Davmar Condominium AssociationMarket Rent: $1,400 for a 12 Month LeaseUtilties Included: Water, Sewer, & TrashTenant Responsible for: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & PhoneParking: Street ParkingPets: No PetsStatus: ACTIVE ~ Available Now!Welcome to 18 9th Street NE Unit 104! This newly renovated condominium is on the market for rent. The property has a brand new dishwasher along with an electric range stove/oven, disposal & dishwasher. Also, there is brand new wall to wall carpet in the living room/bedroom area. The bathroom has a tub & shower. Open floor plan throughout the condo.The property itself is located near Lincoln Park in Capitol Hill. You have Eastern Market close by as well along with the Eastern Market metro station. Furthermore, you are close by Stanton Park, Shakespeare Library, Seward Square & more!Neighborhood: Capitol Hill NeighborhoodKitchen: Electric Range Stove & Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Disposal .Laundry: Laundry In BuildingSquare Footage: 450 Square FeetApplication Fee: $65/ApplicantDeposit: Equal to One Month~s RentResident Benefit Package: $35/MonthMove Fee: $400 Move In FeeFloors: Wall to Wall Carpet Throughout/Tile In the Kitchen & BathroomA/C & Heat: Central AC & HeatClosets/Storage: Closet in the Bedroom & in the Main HallwayAmenities: Secure Entry, Laundry In Building, Packages, & Mail Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 9TH STREET NE have any available units?
18 9TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 9TH STREET NE have?
Some of 18 9TH STREET NE's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 9TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
18 9TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 9TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 18 9TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 18 9TH STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 18 9TH STREET NE offers parking.
Does 18 9TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 9TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 9TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 18 9TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 18 9TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 18 9TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 18 9TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 9TH STREET NE has units with dishwashers.

