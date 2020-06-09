All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1750 16th St NW #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1750 16th St NW #3
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

1750 16th St NW #3

1750 16th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1750 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1750 16th St NW #3 Available 08/01/19 The Ambassador Is For You! - This great basement one bedroom unit awaits you in the heart of DC's most exciting area, halfway between Dupont and U St. The location cannot be beaten and this utterly wonderful unit wants you to be its next tenant.

Enjoy the vibrancy of the neighborhood while wrapping yourself in the comfort of the distinguished Ambassador Condominium. Amazing transit and walking location put you minutes away from work and the neighborhood puts you seconds away from countless nightlife options.

This up-to-date unit is filled with light, well appointed throughout, with cherry cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen, hardwood throughout, and a gas log fireplace for next year's winter.

En-suite washer & dryer.

Pets welcome.

Please contact us via email or through our website (cividwell.com) to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4118123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 16th St NW #3 have any available units?
1750 16th St NW #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 16th St NW #3 have?
Some of 1750 16th St NW #3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 16th St NW #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1750 16th St NW #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 16th St NW #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 16th St NW #3 is pet friendly.
Does 1750 16th St NW #3 offer parking?
No, 1750 16th St NW #3 does not offer parking.
Does 1750 16th St NW #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 16th St NW #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 16th St NW #3 have a pool?
No, 1750 16th St NW #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1750 16th St NW #3 have accessible units?
No, 1750 16th St NW #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 16th St NW #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 16th St NW #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
2800 Connecticut Avenue
2800 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
1430 W
1430 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
i5 Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Regent
1640 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University