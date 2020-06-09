Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1750 16th St NW #3 Available 08/01/19 The Ambassador Is For You! - This great basement one bedroom unit awaits you in the heart of DC's most exciting area, halfway between Dupont and U St. The location cannot be beaten and this utterly wonderful unit wants you to be its next tenant.



Enjoy the vibrancy of the neighborhood while wrapping yourself in the comfort of the distinguished Ambassador Condominium. Amazing transit and walking location put you minutes away from work and the neighborhood puts you seconds away from countless nightlife options.



This up-to-date unit is filled with light, well appointed throughout, with cherry cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen, hardwood throughout, and a gas log fireplace for next year's winter.



En-suite washer & dryer.



Pets welcome.



