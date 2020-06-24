All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:46 AM

1745 N STREET NW

1745 N St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1745 N St NW, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
new construction
PRICE REDUCED! Gorgeous new construction condo at the Modern Flats is ready for immediate move in! Spacious true one bedroom also features great storage with lots of cabinet space, coat closet in entry and linen closet in bathroom. Gourmet open kitchen has a movable island, quartz countertops, stainless appliances and soft-close cabinetry PLUS pull out shelving racks in corner cabinet. Living area has tons of natural light from window and juliet balcony. Unit also has full-size stacked washer and dryer IN UNIT. Master bedroom will fit a queen bed (dimensional floor plan also included in public documents). White wood blinds have been installed over windows and custom vertical blinds over balcony door. Owner will consider furnishing unit if needed at additional monthly rate. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 N STREET NW have any available units?
1745 N STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 N STREET NW have?
Some of 1745 N STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 N STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1745 N STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 N STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1745 N STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1745 N STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1745 N STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1745 N STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1745 N STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 N STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1745 N STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1745 N STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1745 N STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 N STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1745 N STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
