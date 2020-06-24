1745 N STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator new construction

PRICE REDUCED! Gorgeous new construction condo at the Modern Flats is ready for immediate move in! Spacious true one bedroom also features great storage with lots of cabinet space, coat closet in entry and linen closet in bathroom. Gourmet open kitchen has a movable island, quartz countertops, stainless appliances and soft-close cabinetry PLUS pull out shelving racks in corner cabinet. Living area has tons of natural light from window and juliet balcony. Unit also has full-size stacked washer and dryer IN UNIT. Master bedroom will fit a queen bed (dimensional floor plan also included in public documents). White wood blinds have been installed over windows and custom vertical blinds over balcony door. Owner will consider furnishing unit if needed at additional monthly rate. No pets please.