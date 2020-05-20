1736 Kenyon Sreet, NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/154109b03a ----

ALL APPS DUE BY 04/08 at 11:59PM!!!!



Address: 1736 Kenyon Street NW Unit A Washington, DC 20010

Neighborhood: Mount Pleasant

Market Rent: $3,600 per Month

Tenant Responsible for All Utilities (3/4 Water Bill Per Month)

Pets: No More than Two Pets/Needs Owner Approval

Move In Fee: None!

Parking: Off Street Secured Parking Behind House Included in Rent!

Available: Now!



Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms

Bathrooms: Two & a Half Bathrooms

Neighborhood: Mount Pleasant

Kitchen: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal

Laundry: Washer/Dryer In Unit

Square Footage: 1,572 Square Feet

Application Fee: $65/Applicant

Deposit: Equal to One Month?s Rent

Move Fee: No Move In Fee

Floors: Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Fireplace: Non-Functioning/Decorative

A/C & Heat: Central AC & Heat

Amenities: Off Street Parking Included! Washer/Dryer in House, Back Deck, & Front Porch



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:

James E. Rice- 410.474.3055

Stuart Vaughan- 202.365.0905



Back Deck

Front Porch

Parking

Private Home For Rent