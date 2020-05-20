1736 Kenyon Sreet, NW

Amenities
Address: 1736 Kenyon Street NW Unit A Washington, DC 20010
Neighborhood: Mount Pleasant
Market Rent: $3,600 per Month
Tenant Responsible for All Utilities (3/4 Water Bill Per Month)
Pets: No More than Two Pets/Needs Owner Approval
Move In Fee: None!
Parking: Off Street Secured Parking Behind House Included in Rent!
Available: Now!
Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms
Bathrooms: Two & a Half Bathrooms
Kitchen: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal
Laundry: Washer/Dryer In Unit
Square Footage: 1,572 Square Feet
Application Fee: $65/Applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Month?s Rent
Floors: Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Fireplace: Non-Functioning/Decorative
A/C & Heat: Central AC & Heat
Amenities: Off Street Parking Included! Washer/Dryer in House, Back Deck, & Front Porch
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
Leasing Agents:
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055
Stuart Vaughan- 202.365.0905
Back Deck
Front Porch
Parking
Private Home For Rent