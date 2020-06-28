1734 Church St NW

Amenities
Townhome for rent Dupont Circle, 4bd 3ba, garage - Property Id: 101066
Walk to work , shopping and restaurants, avoid traffic, live on Church Street NW. Underwent full renovation, new high end fixtures and appliances, refinished hardwood floors throughout. 4 bedroom 3 bath three story townhome located in a historic neighborhood on a sought after quiet one way street between 17th & 18th streets in the Dupont Circle Area. Amenities include hardwood and tile floors through-out, washer dryer, central air conditioning, large eat-in kitchen with full size appliances, patio and large 2 car detached garage. Private In-law suite. Reply for full details and to schedule a walk-through.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101066
Property Id 101066
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5465529)