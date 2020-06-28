1734 Church St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Walk to work , shopping and restaurants, avoid traffic, live on Church Street NW. Underwent full renovation, new high end fixtures and appliances, refinished hardwood floors throughout. 4 bedroom 3 bath three story townhome located in a historic neighborhood on a sought after quiet one way street between 17th & 18th streets in the Dupont Circle Area. Amenities include hardwood and tile floors through-out, washer dryer, central air conditioning, large eat-in kitchen with full size appliances, patio and large 2 car detached garage. Private In-law suite. Reply for full details and to schedule a walk-through.

No Pets Allowed



