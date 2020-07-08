All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1728 Church St NW

1728 Church Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1728 Church Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
FURNISHED MODERN 2B APT @HEART OF HISTORIC DUPONT - Property Id: 270285

Two-bedroom, 1 bath, fully-renovated ground floor furnished apartment in circa 1907 row-house. 1 week -1.5 months lease for $2,650/month, lease between 5/1/2020 -6/28/2020. ALL UTILITIES, plus premium channels included. True gem in the heart of historic Dupont, on a tree-lined quiet residential street - a rare find in DC's most walkable urban neighborhood.

All new appliances, modern wooden cabinets, tile, granite countertops. Open layout.

Steps from the Dupont Circle; metro Red line; Keegan, Studio, J theaters; many restaurants, pharmacies & shops. Walk to the White House, National Mall, monuments and more.

Our street was listed as one of 10 best streets in DC.
Walking distances:
Keegan theater & 17th street 1 min
Dupont Circle Metro 4 min
Safeway 3 min
CVS Pharmacy 3 min
J Theater 6 min
Whole Foods 7 min
Studio Theater 8 min
14th Street/Logan Circle 8 min
Adams Morgan 12 min
U Street 15 Min
GW University 19 min
White House 20 min
Georgetown 22 min
National Mall 30 min
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270285
Property Id 270285

(RLNE5739743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 Church St NW have any available units?
1728 Church St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 Church St NW have?
Some of 1728 Church St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 Church St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Church St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Church St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 Church St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1728 Church St NW offer parking?
No, 1728 Church St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1728 Church St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1728 Church St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Church St NW have a pool?
No, 1728 Church St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1728 Church St NW have accessible units?
No, 1728 Church St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Church St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1728 Church St NW has units with dishwashers.

