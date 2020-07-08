1728 Church St NW

Amenities

FURNISHED MODERN 2B APT @HEART OF HISTORIC DUPONT - Property Id: 270285



Two-bedroom, 1 bath, fully-renovated ground floor furnished apartment in circa 1907 row-house. 1 week -1.5 months lease for $2,650/month, lease between 5/1/2020 -6/28/2020. ALL UTILITIES, plus premium channels included. True gem in the heart of historic Dupont, on a tree-lined quiet residential street - a rare find in DC's most walkable urban neighborhood.



All new appliances, modern wooden cabinets, tile, granite countertops. Open layout.



Steps from the Dupont Circle; metro Red line; Keegan, Studio, J theaters; many restaurants, pharmacies & shops. Walk to the White House, National Mall, monuments and more.



Our street was listed as one of 10 best streets in DC.

Walking distances:

Keegan theater & 17th street 1 min

Dupont Circle Metro 4 min

Safeway 3 min

CVS Pharmacy 3 min

J Theater 6 min

Whole Foods 7 min

Studio Theater 8 min

14th Street/Logan Circle 8 min

Adams Morgan 12 min

U Street 15 Min

GW University 19 min

White House 20 min

Georgetown 22 min

National Mall 30 min

