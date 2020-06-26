1727 Church Street NW B

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage

Unit B Available 05/02/20 Spacious 1 BR, 1 BA Contemporary Dupont Apartment - Property Id: 9676



Recently renovated 850 square foot ground level 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with contemporary kitchen cabinetry, appliances, and fixtures. Located on a beautiful, tree-shaded residential street in the heart of the Dupont Circle Historical District. Steps from restaurants, Whole Foods Market, Metro and transit. Economical and environmentally friendly geothermal heat and cooling. Utilities are included in the monthly rental price. Washer and dryer in unit. Parking pad in rear off alley is available for $225 extra. Undercover bicycle storage area. Pets allowed with payment of pet fee. Apartment rented unfurnished.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/9676

Property Id 9676



(RLNE5623518)