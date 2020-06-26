All apartments in Washington
1727 Church Street NW B
1727 Church Street NW B

1727 Church Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1727 Church Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
Unit B Available 05/02/20 Spacious 1 BR, 1 BA Contemporary Dupont Apartment - Property Id: 9676

Recently renovated 850 square foot ground level 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with contemporary kitchen cabinetry, appliances, and fixtures. Located on a beautiful, tree-shaded residential street in the heart of the Dupont Circle Historical District. Steps from restaurants, Whole Foods Market, Metro and transit. Economical and environmentally friendly geothermal heat and cooling. Utilities are included in the monthly rental price. Washer and dryer in unit. Parking pad in rear off alley is available for $225 extra. Undercover bicycle storage area. Pets allowed with payment of pet fee. Apartment rented unfurnished.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

