1723 U Street Northwest Apt #1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar concierge pet friendly

Recently Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo on U St - This stylish 2 bedroom condo was recently renovated and features white onyx counters, all new appliances, and a private patio. The finishes are modern yet timeless with practicality in mind. The second bedroom is ideal for a den or additional office space!



Located at the intersection of U street, Dupont & Adams Morgan, The Rodham makes D.C living a breeze with close proximity to markets, restaurants, cafes, parks, transit and more.



Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!



Features:

-Custom stained walnut floors

-Contemporary cabinetry and white onyx counters

-Herringbone kitchen tile backsplash

-Gorgeous marble tilework in both bathrooms

-In-unit washer/dryer

-Storage closet with sliding panel doors

-Private patio fit for relaxing or entertaining

-Central heating and a/c

-Pet policy: small and large dogs allowed with monthly pet fee



Nearby:

-Metro: U Street (Green and Yellow Lines ) and Dupont Circle (Red Line) Metro Stations are half a mile away

-Grocery: Trader Joes, Hana Japanese Market, Glens Garden Market, Harris Teeter

-Restaurants: Keren Restaurant, Arepa House, Bandit Taco, Aladdins Kitchen, Pho Anh Dao, Lucky Buns, The Regent

-Coffee: The Wydown Coffee Bar, Three Fifty Bakery and Coffee Bar, Jolt N Bolt Coffee & Tea House



*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*

Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.



Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.



Check us out at atlaslane.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4850025)