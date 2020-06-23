1723 U Street Northwest Apt #1

Amenities
Recently Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo on U St - This stylish 2 bedroom condo was recently renovated and features white onyx counters, all new appliances, and a private patio. The finishes are modern yet timeless with practicality in mind. The second bedroom is ideal for a den or additional office space!
Located at the intersection of U street, Dupont & Adams Morgan, The Rodham makes D.C living a breeze with close proximity to markets, restaurants, cafes, parks, transit and more.
Features:
-Custom stained walnut floors
-Contemporary cabinetry and white onyx counters
-Herringbone kitchen tile backsplash
-Gorgeous marble tilework in both bathrooms
-In-unit washer/dryer
-Storage closet with sliding panel doors
-Private patio fit for relaxing or entertaining
-Central heating and a/c
-Pet policy: small and large dogs allowed with monthly pet fee
Nearby:
-Metro: U Street (Green and Yellow Lines ) and Dupont Circle (Red Line) Metro Stations are half a mile away
-Grocery: Trader Joes, Hana Japanese Market, Glens Garden Market, Harris Teeter
-Restaurants: Keren Restaurant, Arepa House, Bandit Taco, Aladdins Kitchen, Pho Anh Dao, Lucky Buns, The Regent
-Coffee: The Wydown Coffee Bar, Three Fifty Bakery and Coffee Bar, Jolt N Bolt Coffee & Tea House
No Cats Allowed
