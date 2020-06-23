All apartments in Washington
1723 U Street Northwest Apt #1
1723 U Street Northwest Apt #1

1723 U Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1723 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
concierge
pet friendly
Recently Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo on U St - This stylish 2 bedroom condo was recently renovated and features white onyx counters, all new appliances, and a private patio. The finishes are modern yet timeless with practicality in mind. The second bedroom is ideal for a den or additional office space!

Located at the intersection of U street, Dupont & Adams Morgan, The Rodham makes D.C living a breeze with close proximity to markets, restaurants, cafes, parks, transit and more.

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-Custom stained walnut floors
-Contemporary cabinetry and white onyx counters
-Herringbone kitchen tile backsplash
-Gorgeous marble tilework in both bathrooms
-In-unit washer/dryer
-Storage closet with sliding panel doors
-Private patio fit for relaxing or entertaining
-Central heating and a/c
-Pet policy: small and large dogs allowed with monthly pet fee

Nearby:
-Metro: U Street (Green and Yellow Lines ) and Dupont Circle (Red Line) Metro Stations are half a mile away
-Grocery: Trader Joes, Hana Japanese Market, Glens Garden Market, Harris Teeter
-Restaurants: Keren Restaurant, Arepa House, Bandit Taco, Aladdins Kitchen, Pho Anh Dao, Lucky Buns, The Regent
-Coffee: The Wydown Coffee Bar, Three Fifty Bakery and Coffee Bar, Jolt N Bolt Coffee & Tea House

*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4850025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 U Street Northwest Apt #1 have any available units?
1723 U Street Northwest Apt #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 U Street Northwest Apt #1 have?
Some of 1723 U Street Northwest Apt #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 U Street Northwest Apt #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1723 U Street Northwest Apt #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 U Street Northwest Apt #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1723 U Street Northwest Apt #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1723 U Street Northwest Apt #1 offer parking?
No, 1723 U Street Northwest Apt #1 does not offer parking.
Does 1723 U Street Northwest Apt #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1723 U Street Northwest Apt #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 U Street Northwest Apt #1 have a pool?
No, 1723 U Street Northwest Apt #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1723 U Street Northwest Apt #1 have accessible units?
No, 1723 U Street Northwest Apt #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 U Street Northwest Apt #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1723 U Street Northwest Apt #1 has units with dishwashers.
