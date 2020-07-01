1718 U St Nw

Amenities

Off-season rates start at $105.00 per day

High-season rates start at $110.00 per day

*Rates vary based on dates and apply to stays of 30 days or more. Please inquire for your specific dates.

**Nightly rentals available, too! Please inquire for nightly rates for stays less than 30 days.**



Top floor apartment, newly furnished, with large furnished private deck and lots of light, very private. Beautiful walk-up row house, unit is on 3rd (top) floor. No elevator. Walking distance to western end entering the Dupont Circle neighborhood and 3 blocks from Metro. Collection of shops, restaurants, nightclubs, galleries, Lincoln Theatre, Howard Theatre, Bohemian Caverns, and other clubs and historic jazz venues. Super fun area to be in!



Features:



Unit Accommodates: 2

Bed Sizes: Queen

Parking: N/A

View: City View

Non-smoking

Pet-friendly

Maid Service - Extra Fee

Flat Screen TV: Yes

Everything Included: Yes

Near Metro: Yes

Oven

Kitchen

Microwave

Dishwasher

TV/Cable

DVD

Washer/dryer:In Unit

Deck

Wireless Internet

Great Location

Walk Downtown

Lots of light

Top floor

Private Patio