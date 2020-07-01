All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1718 U St Nw
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1718 U St Nw

1718 U Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1718 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
media room
Off-season rates start at $105.00 per day
High-season rates start at $110.00 per day
*Rates vary based on dates and apply to stays of 30 days or more. Please inquire for your specific dates.
**Nightly rentals available, too! Please inquire for nightly rates for stays less than 30 days.**

Top floor apartment, newly furnished, with large furnished private deck and lots of light, very private. Beautiful walk-up row house, unit is on 3rd (top) floor. No elevator. Walking distance to western end entering the Dupont Circle neighborhood and 3 blocks from Metro. Collection of shops, restaurants, nightclubs, galleries, Lincoln Theatre, Howard Theatre, Bohemian Caverns, and other clubs and historic jazz venues. Super fun area to be in!

Features:

Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: N/A
View: City View
Non-smoking
Pet-friendly
Maid Service - Extra Fee
Flat Screen TV: Yes
Everything Included: Yes
Near Metro: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:In Unit
View: City View
Deck
Wireless Internet
Great Location
Walk Downtown
Lots of light
Top floor
Private Patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 U St Nw have any available units?
1718 U St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 U St Nw have?
Some of 1718 U St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 U St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1718 U St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 U St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1718 U St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1718 U St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1718 U St Nw offers parking.
Does 1718 U St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1718 U St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 U St Nw have a pool?
No, 1718 U St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1718 U St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1718 U St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 U St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 U St Nw has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
