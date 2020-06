Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Amazing town home! 3 master bedrooms/with full baths!, Home has bamboo floors, spacious and gourmet kitchen, perfect for entertaining! All master suites have luxurious baths. Parking in back of the unit as well as street parking available! Walk to Columbia Heights, Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle. Come see today! Won't last long!