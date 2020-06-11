All apartments in Washington
1711 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #730

1711 Massachusetts Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

1711 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 730 Available 12/31/19 Fully furnished condo in Dupont Circle - Property Id: 152815

Dupont Circle in DC: comfortable security and style

Fully furnished, perfect size efficiency with a separate alcove (Jr Bedroom). Available from September 8, 2019.
Excellent view from the window at the 7th floor, with full morning sun. Offered by owner. Inserted in distinguished building with 24-hrs front desk, community laundry, on-site maintenance staff, party room, and roof deck with solarium and gas barbecue.
Perfect location: next to John's Hopkins Business School, walking distance (1.5 blocks) from Red Line [Dupont Circle metro]; 10-minute walk to Orange and Blue Lines [Farragut West]; blocks from Safeway and Whole Foods, next to many restaurants.
Garage parking is available for rent nearby or in the same condominium. All utilities besides (fast) wireless connection included. HDTV and 3 big closets for storage.
Available as specified above.Stays 6 months or longer preferred. The above rent is for a 12-months lease: shorter contracts will be adjusted proportionally.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152815p
Property Id 152815

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5297182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #730 have any available units?
1711 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #730 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #730 have?
Some of 1711 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #730's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #730 currently offering any rent specials?
1711 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #730 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #730 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1711 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #730 is pet friendly.
Does 1711 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #730 offer parking?
Yes, 1711 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #730 offers parking.
Does 1711 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #730 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1711 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #730 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #730 have a pool?
No, 1711 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #730 does not have a pool.
Does 1711 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #730 have accessible units?
No, 1711 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #730 does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #730 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #730 does not have units with dishwashers.

