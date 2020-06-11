1711 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NW #730

Amenities

Unit 730 Available 12/31/19 Fully furnished condo in Dupont Circle - Property Id: 152815



Dupont Circle in DC: comfortable security and style



Fully furnished, perfect size efficiency with a separate alcove (Jr Bedroom). Available from September 8, 2019.

Excellent view from the window at the 7th floor, with full morning sun. Offered by owner. Inserted in distinguished building with 24-hrs front desk, community laundry, on-site maintenance staff, party room, and roof deck with solarium and gas barbecue.

Perfect location: next to John's Hopkins Business School, walking distance (1.5 blocks) from Red Line [Dupont Circle metro]; 10-minute walk to Orange and Blue Lines [Farragut West]; blocks from Safeway and Whole Foods, next to many restaurants.

Garage parking is available for rent nearby or in the same condominium. All utilities besides (fast) wireless connection included. HDTV and 3 big closets for storage.

Available as specified above.Stays 6 months or longer preferred. The above rent is for a 12-months lease: shorter contracts will be adjusted proportionally.

