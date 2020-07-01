All apartments in Washington
1707 Randolph St Ne

1707 Randolph Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Randolph Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brookland

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fully Furnished Bedroom Choose to occupy one or currently second bedroom is also available. $1250.00 for each bedroom or $2200 for both bedrooms. You will share all the commmon areas shown and one bathroom. Quiet Neighborhood, Full Kitchen, Front Porch, Backyard in Spacious home in Brookland area of NE DC near Catholic University, Howard University, Trinity College. Close to bus and Redline Metro or utilize off-street parking. 10 Minutes to Downtown DC. Close to New Library and recreational facilities. Easy access to Beltway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Randolph St Ne have any available units?
1707 Randolph St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 Randolph St Ne have?
Some of 1707 Randolph St Ne's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Randolph St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Randolph St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Randolph St Ne pet-friendly?
No, 1707 Randolph St Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1707 Randolph St Ne offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Randolph St Ne offers parking.
Does 1707 Randolph St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Randolph St Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Randolph St Ne have a pool?
No, 1707 Randolph St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Randolph St Ne have accessible units?
No, 1707 Randolph St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Randolph St Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Randolph St Ne does not have units with dishwashers.

