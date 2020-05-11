All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

1706 Q St NW Floor 3

1706 Q Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1706 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
rent controlled
1706 Q St NW Floor 3 Available 03/01/20 Amazing Dupont Find - This rent controlled one bedroom unit is becoming available for a March 1st move!!!

This utterly wonderful unit is being offered at $2,350 a month with its gorgeous hardwood floor, light-filled kitchen, and very large bedroom. Plenty of room for you and your bed no matter what sized bed you have.

It's a wonderful apartment that is very well maintained in the heart of Dupont. You are steps off 17th St, next to U St to the north, Logan to the south, and the prime of both 14th and the Circle depending on which way you head out.

Great transit, walking, and lifestyle choices abound. Ensuite washer/dryer.

Please contact us today to schedule your showing and submit your application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4740709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Q St NW Floor 3 have any available units?
1706 Q St NW Floor 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1706 Q St NW Floor 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Q St NW Floor 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Q St NW Floor 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1706 Q St NW Floor 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1706 Q St NW Floor 3 offer parking?
No, 1706 Q St NW Floor 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1706 Q St NW Floor 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 Q St NW Floor 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Q St NW Floor 3 have a pool?
No, 1706 Q St NW Floor 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Q St NW Floor 3 have accessible units?
No, 1706 Q St NW Floor 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Q St NW Floor 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 Q St NW Floor 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Q St NW Floor 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 Q St NW Floor 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

