Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities rent controlled

1706 Q St NW Floor 3 Available 03/01/20 Amazing Dupont Find - This rent controlled one bedroom unit is becoming available for a March 1st move!!!



This utterly wonderful unit is being offered at $2,350 a month with its gorgeous hardwood floor, light-filled kitchen, and very large bedroom. Plenty of room for you and your bed no matter what sized bed you have.



It's a wonderful apartment that is very well maintained in the heart of Dupont. You are steps off 17th St, next to U St to the north, Logan to the south, and the prime of both 14th and the Circle depending on which way you head out.



Great transit, walking, and lifestyle choices abound. Ensuite washer/dryer.



No Pets Allowed



