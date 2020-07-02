1700 13th St NW Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully Boutique 2 Bedroom in Logan Circle! - This gorgeously restored 1895 Victorian building has everything you could want. A bright condo with two bedrooms and one bathroom is the perfect combination of charm and modernity. In the heart of historic and happening Logan Circle, you can guarantee this 900 square foot gem will make a wonderful home. Walk in to find a light-filled and spacious living room highlighted with gorgeous wood flooring. Just down the hall, you'll find two bright and spacious bedrooms. The eat-in dream kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, beautiful countertops, and custom cabinetry. The space is rounded out nicely with an in-unit full-sized washer and dryer.



With both Whole Foods and Trader Joe's a short walk away, grocery shopping couldn't be easier! Just two short blocks from picturesque Logan Circle and one block from bustling 14th St., this boutique building is located in the heart of DC's dining and nightlife hotspot. The restaurant options are endless - Le Diplomate has become one of the city's most popular French restaurants and the oysters at Pearl Dive are incomparable. Accessible to both the U Street and Shaw Metros (Green/Yellow) as well as 14th Street, 13th Street, and 11th Street bus lines, getting around town could not be easier. With a Walk Score of 98 and a Bike Score of 94, this is truly a Nest Best!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant responsible for electricity. Pets welcome! Parking available for an additional fee.



