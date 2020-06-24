1695 35th St NW 1st Floor

Amenities

NEW PRICE!!



Spacious 2 BR 1 bath located in the heart of Georgetown. The unit is conveniently located close to Georgetown University, Georgetown Hospital and all of the wonderful attractions that Georgetown offers. The unit is not your typical English basement, with plenty of windows and natural light. It can be rented furnished or unfurnished. You choose!



Property Highlights:

- 2 BR

- 1 bath

- Furnished or Unfurnished you choose!

- Hardwood Floors

- Brick exposure

- Gas cooking

- Stainless steel appliances

- Spacious bedroom closets

- Master bedroom has built in desk area

- Extra storage available

- W/D in unit

- Tons of natural light

- Pots, pans, dishes ext included

- Bi weekly maid service

- Shared Backyard with grill

- ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!

- PET FRIENDLY

- Street parking



AVAILABLE NOW!!



