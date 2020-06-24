All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM

1695 35th St NW 1st Floor

1695 35th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1695 35th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
stainless steel
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
NEW PRICE!!

Spacious 2 BR 1 bath located in the heart of Georgetown. The unit is conveniently located close to Georgetown University, Georgetown Hospital and all of the wonderful attractions that Georgetown offers. The unit is not your typical English basement, with plenty of windows and natural light. It can be rented furnished or unfurnished. You choose!

Property Highlights:
- 2 BR
- 1 bath
- Furnished or Unfurnished you choose!
- Hardwood Floors
- Brick exposure
- Gas cooking
- Stainless steel appliances
- Spacious bedroom closets
- Master bedroom has built in desk area
- Extra storage available
- W/D in unit
- Tons of natural light
- Pots, pans, dishes ext included
- Bi weekly maid service
- Shared Backyard with grill
- ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!
- PET FRIENDLY
- Street parking

AVAILABLE NOW!!

(RLNE4895362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1695 35th St NW 1st Floor have any available units?
1695 35th St NW 1st Floor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1695 35th St NW 1st Floor have?
Some of 1695 35th St NW 1st Floor's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1695 35th St NW 1st Floor currently offering any rent specials?
1695 35th St NW 1st Floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1695 35th St NW 1st Floor pet-friendly?
Yes, 1695 35th St NW 1st Floor is pet friendly.
Does 1695 35th St NW 1st Floor offer parking?
No, 1695 35th St NW 1st Floor does not offer parking.
Does 1695 35th St NW 1st Floor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1695 35th St NW 1st Floor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1695 35th St NW 1st Floor have a pool?
No, 1695 35th St NW 1st Floor does not have a pool.
Does 1695 35th St NW 1st Floor have accessible units?
No, 1695 35th St NW 1st Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 1695 35th St NW 1st Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 1695 35th St NW 1st Floor does not have units with dishwashers.
