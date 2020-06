Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Recently updated 3 bedroom1 bath in Fort Dupont. This home features, hardwood floors, washer & dryer with a partial finished basement. This home has a parking pad also located in the back. Close to public transportation, parks and shopping. Don't let this one get away. Minimum credit Score 640