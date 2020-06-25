All apartments in Washington
1650 35TH STREET NW
Last updated January 27 2020 at 7:08 AM

1650 35TH STREET NW

1650 35th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1650 35th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Welcome to this lovely 4-level home, located in the highly desired Georgetown neighborhood- The Cloisters. The main level offers a living room, dining room, half-bath, and an updated kitchen with french-doors leading outside to walled-in patio, perfect for entertaining. The second floor offers the master bedroom with an en-suit master bathroom, a second bedroom and a full bathroom. The upper-most level includes two full bedrooms with a jack-and-jill style bathroom. Finally, the lower level, which is fully renovated, has a 4th full bedroom and bathroom. Other features include hardwood floors, central A/C, an elevator, and a spacious 2-car garage. Applicants must be financially qualified with a minimum credit score of 650, and an annual income of 40x monthly rent, between no more than two applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 35TH STREET NW have any available units?
1650 35TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 35TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1650 35TH STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 35TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1650 35TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 35TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1650 35TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1650 35TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1650 35TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1650 35TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1650 35TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 35TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1650 35TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1650 35TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1650 35TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 35TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1650 35TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
