1650 35TH STREET NW

Welcome to this lovely 4-level home, located in the highly desired Georgetown neighborhood- The Cloisters. The main level offers a living room, dining room, half-bath, and an updated kitchen with french-doors leading outside to walled-in patio, perfect for entertaining. The second floor offers the master bedroom with an en-suit master bathroom, a second bedroom and a full bathroom. The upper-most level includes two full bedrooms with a jack-and-jill style bathroom. Finally, the lower level, which is fully renovated, has a 4th full bedroom and bathroom. Other features include hardwood floors, central A/C, an elevator, and a spacious 2-car garage. Applicants must be financially qualified with a minimum credit score of 650, and an annual income of 40x monthly rent, between no more than two applicants.