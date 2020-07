Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in Shaw available for rent now. This charming, stylish, updated rental comes with hardwood floors, washer and dryer in unit, exposed brick, central AC , good size kitchen followed by a nice deck. Great location, bus top in front, metro nearby, restaurants and shops close by, feels like home not an apartment. Small 2 unit building with one apartment below this one of similar size. Pets welcome case by case.