1646 Irving St NW UNIT 3
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:29 PM

1646 Irving St NW UNIT 3

1646 Irving Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1646 Irving Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

AMAZING PRICE!

Magnificent 2200 sqft duplex town house apartment with 3 bedroom/3 full bathroom in the historic Mount Pleasant District of DC! The home was built in 1907, and was completely renovated in 2016. The renovation included the installation of a 6kW Photovoltaic system (Solar panels) which cover almost all of the unit's electrical energy needs, including the use of AC!!! The boasts several outdoor spaces, making it the perfect home for entertaining!!

Location:
- 10 minute walk to the back entrance of the Washington Zoo / Rock Creek Park
- 7 minute walk the Columbia Heights Subway Station
- 3 minute walk from 2 Capital Bike share docking stations
- 1 minute walk to various bus stops
- 10 minute walk to Adams Morgan Restaurants and bars.
- Easy shopping on Mount Pleasant Street and 7 minute walk to mall shopping in Columbia Heights

Property Highlights:

- 3 BR
- 3 bath
- 2 master bedrooms have en suite bathrooms with soaker bath tubs
-Third bathroom has a large shower stall.
- 550 sq ft private roof deck with gorgeous views
- A private 200 sq ft covered porch connected to the kitchen
- Patio and a garden
- The roof deck has connections for a gas fire pit, a barbecue and an outside shower
- Newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops built in dishwasher, high-end stainless steel fridge, professional stainless steel stove + double oven
- Stainless steal microwave
- Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the apartment
- Tiled bathrooms and kitchen all have heated flooring
- The unit has its own central air conditioning and heating, which are controllable from your phone
- New hi-end washer and dryer with steam function
- Hardwired internet connection available in every room (14 connections throughout the Unit)
- Cable TV + hardwired smart TV access in every room,
- Onsite Parking
- NO PETS
- OFF STREET PARKING

AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1ST

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5121939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

