Last updated August 11 2019

1646 Beekman Pl NW Unit C

1646 Beekman Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1646 Beekman Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
1646 Beekman Pl NW Unit C Available 09/10/19 Luxury Condo in Gated Community! Parking Included! - This end-unit luxury condo enjoys gorgeous light all day given its East, West, and South facing windows. The unit's top floor features two sizable bedrooms each with ample closet space, bonus hallway linen closets, as well as two tastefully renovated bathrooms with a spa tub and two-person shower. The entire top floor glistens from the large windows throughout, and the hardwood flooring helps make the space pop.

Downstairs, the open living/dining area is adorned with crown molding, two handsome sets of built-in shelving, a real wood-burning fireplace, as well as dual French doors leading out to a private back patio with exterior light, electrical outlet, and water spigot. The updated kitchen features custom lighting, Merillat cabinetry, tile backsplash, granite countertops, dishwasher, premium whirlpool refrigerator, as well as an under cabinet wine cooler. Like the rest of the home, the living room is flooded with gorgeous natural light coming in through the glass doors.

Additional highlights include fine oak hardwood flooring throughout, laundry closet with full-size washer/dryer plus extra storage, recessed lighting, lovely views of the adjacent shared outdoor garden terrace, a half bath on the main floor, two unassigned parking spaces, and gated entry with 24hr security.

The location right by Meridian Hill Park is a particular favorite. Located near Adams Morgan and the U Street metro, but with easy access to green spaces, this is a unique opportunity to enjoy urban life without feeling overwhelmed. The neighborhood comes alive on warm summer nights, and spending clear, brisk fall afternoons in the park will be just as scenic. Harris Teeter and Safeway are both within walking distance, there are countless restaurants and shops nearby, a metro stop is a few blocks away, and there are tons of bus lines going right downtown. Move here and immerse yourself in the greatest city on earth!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electricity. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5055500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

