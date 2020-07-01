1636 Massachusetts Ave SE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d0cd2d096 ---- A perfect fit in the Barney Circle neighborhood east of the Capitol, this 2 story, 1,600 sqft, 2 bed/2.5 bath home is newly renovated with ample indoor and outdoor space that is perfect for entertaining! This contemporary home features an open concept living space, kitchen island with breakfast bar, and tall ceilings that showcase the beautiful natural lighting. Make your commute a breeze with just a short walk to multiple bus lines and Stadium Armory Metro Station with orange, silver, and blue lines. Or, enjoy a day off at Lincoln Park or Eastern Market, only a short walk away! Schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today! Features: - Two master bedrooms with private bathrooms - Contemporary kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar - Spacious balcony - Front-loading Washer & Dryer - Extra large windows for great natural lighting - Large bedrooms, big enough for a king sized bed! Nearby: - Stadium-Armory Metro (Blue/Orange/Silver Lines) - Lincoln Park - The Pretzel Bakery (Try the Pretzel Bomb!) - Harris Teeter and Trader’s Joes - Walkscore: “77 - Very Walkable” Sorry no pets! *This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane* We’re a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home. We’re setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property. Check us out at atlaslane.com Washer/Dryer In Unit