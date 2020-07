Amenities

HUGE 2 BEDROOM, TWO BATH IN DUPONT WITH GROCERIES, RESTAURANTS, DRY CLEANING, HAIR SALON AND METRO JUST STEPS AWAY. THIS GREAT APARTMENT IS IN A SMALL 6 UNIT BUILDING. ENJOY HARDWOOD FLOORS, FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT AND A LARGE LOVELY KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND AN ISLAND. BOTH BEDROOMS ARE GENEROUS IN SIZE AND HAVE THEIR OWN BATH. AVAILABLE IN EARLY JANUARY! CALL TODAY FOR A SHOWING!!