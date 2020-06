Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home with deck and large rear garden! The main level features hardwood floors, a spacious living room with built-ins and fireplace, an updated, open kitchen, spacious dining area, and powder room. Upper level has two bedrooms and renovated bathroom. Rear deck off of the second bedroom and beautiful rear garden/ patio complete this charming townhome. Close to Volta Park, Montrose Park, Trader Joes and more!