Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym lobby cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking on-site laundry pet friendly clubhouse internet access

This meticulously renovated residence is located in one of Washington DCкs most exciting and eclectic neighborhoods, Dupont Circle, the heart of the cityкs nightlife. The arched entrance to this stunning high rise invites you into a sophisticated art deco lobby where youкll soon discover the perfect blend of modern design and metropolitan ambiance.Experience masterfully designed apartment homes with deluxe kitchens featuring stainless steel appliances and storage to spare. Spacious living rooms boast designer floors, and bedroomsгmost with expansive walk-in closetsгare luxuriously appointed with plush Berber carpeting. The artistically tiled bathrooms feature designer marble vanities, and many include walk-in showers.1630 R Street embraces stylish living and modern convenience at one of DCкs most sought after addresses.