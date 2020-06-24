All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1630 Florida Ave. Nw Unit: 303

1630 Florida Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1630 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

all utils included
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Stay in the heart of the Nations Capital - Adams Morgan/U st. Area of Washington, DC, across from Meridian Park. Elegantly furnished 1 bedroom apartment is just the right size that offers everything you need. During your stay, enjoy the comforts of home with free Wi-Fi, flat screen TV, free utilities and 1 weekly cleaning.
U st. Metro Station is 0.6 miles away. Easy access to the White House and the National Mall (a bus stop is a block away will take you straight to the White House in 10 min). Live in the responsibleent as you stay in our historic suite in D.C.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Florida Ave. Nw Unit: 303 have any available units?
1630 Florida Ave. Nw Unit: 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 Florida Ave. Nw Unit: 303 have?
Some of 1630 Florida Ave. Nw Unit: 303's amenities include all utils included, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Florida Ave. Nw Unit: 303 currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Florida Ave. Nw Unit: 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Florida Ave. Nw Unit: 303 pet-friendly?
No, 1630 Florida Ave. Nw Unit: 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1630 Florida Ave. Nw Unit: 303 offer parking?
Yes, 1630 Florida Ave. Nw Unit: 303 offers parking.
Does 1630 Florida Ave. Nw Unit: 303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 Florida Ave. Nw Unit: 303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Florida Ave. Nw Unit: 303 have a pool?
No, 1630 Florida Ave. Nw Unit: 303 does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Florida Ave. Nw Unit: 303 have accessible units?
No, 1630 Florida Ave. Nw Unit: 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Florida Ave. Nw Unit: 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 Florida Ave. Nw Unit: 303 does not have units with dishwashers.

