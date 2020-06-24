1630 Florida Ave. Nw Unit: 303

Amenities

all utils included parking internet access furnished

Stay in the heart of the Nations Capital - Adams Morgan/U st. Area of Washington, DC, across from Meridian Park. Elegantly furnished 1 bedroom apartment is just the right size that offers everything you need. During your stay, enjoy the comforts of home with free Wi-Fi, flat screen TV, free utilities and 1 weekly cleaning.

U st. Metro Station is 0.6 miles away. Easy access to the White House and the National Mall (a bus stop is a block away will take you straight to the White House in 10 min). Live in the responsibleent as you stay in our historic suite in D.C.