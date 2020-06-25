All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 3 2019 at 8:43 AM

1630 Florida Ave. Nw

1630 Florida Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1630 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

all utils included
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
Stay in the heart of the Nations Capital - Adams Morgan/U st. Area of Washington, DC, across from Meridian Park. Elegantly furnished 1 bedroom apartment is just the right size that offers everything you need. During your stay, enjoy the comforts of home with free Wi-Fi, flat screen TV, free utilities and 1 weekly cleaning.
U st. Metro Station is 0.6 miles away. Easy access to the White House and the National Mall (a bus stop is a block away will take you straight to the White House in 10 min). Live in the responsibleent as you stay in our historic suite in D.C.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Florida Ave. Nw have any available units?
1630 Florida Ave. Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1630 Florida Ave. Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Florida Ave. Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Florida Ave. Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1630 Florida Ave. Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1630 Florida Ave. Nw offer parking?
No, 1630 Florida Ave. Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1630 Florida Ave. Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 Florida Ave. Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Florida Ave. Nw have a pool?
No, 1630 Florida Ave. Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Florida Ave. Nw have accessible units?
No, 1630 Florida Ave. Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Florida Ave. Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 Florida Ave. Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 Florida Ave. Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 Florida Ave. Nw does not have units with air conditioning.
