All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1628 Gales St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1628 Gales St NE
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

1628 Gales St NE

1628 Gales Street NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Kingman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1628 Gales Street NE, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Classic Kingman Park Home with Off Street Parking and HUGE Backyard! - This great rowhome located just off of the H Street corridor is the perfect place to call your next nest! Featuring original hardwood flooring, custom trim and French doors, you'll be overwhelmed with charm and character when you walk through the front door! The first level features an open living and rear dining room area which passes through to the backyard deck - perfect for your summer BBQs and morning coffee. The kitchen comes complete with contemporary cabinetry, an added built-in for extra shelving, and new appliances including a microwave and gas range.

Upstairs you'll find a gorgeous, newly renovated bathroom accented by an overhead skylight, two front facing bedrooms, as well as a spacious rear facing bedroom with a skylit sun annex. The unit's newly renovated lower level also features a beautiful ceramic tiled bathroom and additional access to the unit's huge backyard with storage shed and off-street parking. Additional highlights include smart Nest thermostat, security system, plenty of storage closets, and a spacious laundry room in the basement.

Located on an adorable quiet, one-way street, you are close to Maketto, Toki Underground, Pow Pow and tons of bars and restaurants along the H Street Corridor. Don't feel like heading out for a sit-down meal? Head to nearby Far East Taco Grille - one of our favorite eats. Located in Capitol Hill East/Kingman Park, you have easy access to Lincoln Park and just blocks away from the new DC Streetcar, plenty of bus lines, and capitol bike share. For groceries, Aldi and Safeway are both within walking distance and Giant and Whole Foods are just a trolley ride away!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due when signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. A flat fee of $100 per month includes alarm and water. Small pets welcome!

(RLNE3941289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 Gales St NE have any available units?
1628 Gales St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 Gales St NE have?
Some of 1628 Gales St NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 Gales St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Gales St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 Gales St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1628 Gales St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1628 Gales St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1628 Gales St NE offers parking.
Does 1628 Gales St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 Gales St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 Gales St NE have a pool?
No, 1628 Gales St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1628 Gales St NE have accessible units?
No, 1628 Gales St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 Gales St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1628 Gales St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elise
825 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Sixteen Hundred
1600 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, DC 20017
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Clifton
1315 Clifton Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Parkway Plaza
1835 24th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University