1628 Gales St NE

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Classic Kingman Park Home with Off Street Parking and HUGE Backyard! - This great rowhome located just off of the H Street corridor is the perfect place to call your next nest! Featuring original hardwood flooring, custom trim and French doors, you'll be overwhelmed with charm and character when you walk through the front door! The first level features an open living and rear dining room area which passes through to the backyard deck - perfect for your summer BBQs and morning coffee. The kitchen comes complete with contemporary cabinetry, an added built-in for extra shelving, and new appliances including a microwave and gas range.



Upstairs you'll find a gorgeous, newly renovated bathroom accented by an overhead skylight, two front facing bedrooms, as well as a spacious rear facing bedroom with a skylit sun annex. The unit's newly renovated lower level also features a beautiful ceramic tiled bathroom and additional access to the unit's huge backyard with storage shed and off-street parking. Additional highlights include smart Nest thermostat, security system, plenty of storage closets, and a spacious laundry room in the basement.



Located on an adorable quiet, one-way street, you are close to Maketto, Toki Underground, Pow Pow and tons of bars and restaurants along the H Street Corridor. Don't feel like heading out for a sit-down meal? Head to nearby Far East Taco Grille - one of our favorite eats. Located in Capitol Hill East/Kingman Park, you have easy access to Lincoln Park and just blocks away from the new DC Streetcar, plenty of bus lines, and capitol bike share. For groceries, Aldi and Safeway are both within walking distance and Giant and Whole Foods are just a trolley ride away!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due when signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. A flat fee of $100 per month includes alarm and water. Small pets welcome!



